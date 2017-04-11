Firefighters encourage other people to join up

FIREFIGHTERS brought their fire engine into Henley market place as part of a recruitment drive.

They handed out leaflets and discussed their role with passers-by as well as showing people the inside of the vehicle and their equipment.

The fire station in West Street currently has 10 retained firefighters with four new recruits expected to complete their training this summer.

However, at least 17 are needed for it to function independently and staff are currently having to work extra hours to ensure adequate coverage.

The station will have an open day on Sunday, April 23 when visitors can try climbing a ladder and using a fire hose.

People interested in signing up can also attend the next selection day at Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s HQ in Didcot in June.

Candidates must be over 17 years and 10 months old and have a reasonable level of fitness. They must pass tests of basic numeracy, problem-solving skills, strength and fitness. They must also be able to work in the dark, at heights and in confined spaces.

Those who make the grade must be available at least once a week for drills at Henley fire station and other venues around Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Crew manager Michael Saunders said: “If anyone wants to find out more about what we do and have a go, they will be very welcome at the open day.”