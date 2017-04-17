Stump blaze

Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
A WOMAN who was teased at school for being “ugly” ... [more]
Tuesday, 18 April 2017
FIREFIGHTERS spent an hour tackling a tree stump that was on fire in St Patrick’s Avenue, Charvil, on Saturday.
The fire is believed to have been started by a discarded cigarette.
17 April 2017
More News:
Teased at school for being 'ugly', now Megan could be crowned Miss England
A WOMAN who was teased at school for being “ugly” ... [more]
Car parts and asbestos found in litter clean-up
DOZENS of residents helped clean the streets of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say