Wargrave fire station to stay open for another year

Wargrave fire station will remain open for at least another year following a reprieve from fire chiefs.

The retained station in Victoria Road was one of those at risk of closure following a consultation on cuts made by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority.

In the consultation, residents across Berkshire were asked to respond to seven possible cost-cutting measures to save £1.4million initially. Three of these included closing Wargrave fire station.

The results, which were published earlier this month, showed the most popular measure was option one, which was to close Wargrave and Pangbourne fire stations as well as abolishing the retained support unit and remotely managing three other stations.

But at a meeting of the authority on Tuesday (18), members opted to amend the proposal, allowing Wargrave station to stay open for at least another year, provided it increases the availability of its crew to 60 per cent.

Lead member Councillor Emma Webster added that the savings the authority would have made by closing the station would have to be found elsewhere in the system during that time.

Only if both those criteria are fulfilled in the next 12 months will Wargrave remain open.

Cllr Webster said: “What the response from Wargrave showed was how complex the decisions we have to make are.

“The fire station at Wargrave has showed commitment to improving the level of fire cover it can give and we wanted to give them the opportunity to increase that further and stay open.”