Church concert

MORE than 100 people attended a concert in Wargrave.

The Twyford Singers performed at St Mary’s Church on Palm Sunday with songs including If Ye Love Me by Thomas Tallis, Maurice Green’s Lord, Let Me Know Mine End, Thou Knowest, Lord by Henry Purcell and Lord of the Dance.

St Mary’s music director Peter Dart accompanied the singers on the organ.

Musical director Helen Styles said: “The choir rose to the challenge of the music and sang with both passion and tenderness.”

