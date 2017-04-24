Football day

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
A JUNIOR football club in Wargrave will hold an open day on Saturday, May 6 to mark the end of the season.
Wargrave Wolves has 12 teams from under-sevens to under-14s.
The open day will be held at the recreation ground, off Recreation Road, from 2pm and will include games, trophy presentations and a barbecue.
The club is looking for new players and children aged five to 14 are invited to attend.
