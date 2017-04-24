Monday, 24 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

New president

THE Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion has a new president.

Tony Elliott, of Braybrooke Road, replaces Bill Stuff, who has stood down after two years.

Mr Elliott was chairman of the branch for more than 10 years and has also been a Legion standard bearer.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33