Freemasons open day

AN open day is to be held by Henley freemasons in the 300th anniversary year of the formation of the first Grand Lodge of England.

Visitors will be able to learn about the organisation at the event at the Henley Masonic Centre in Reading Road on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 4pm.

Representatives from seven lodges who use the centre will be present to answer questions and show people around. Ian Ford-Batey, master of Temple Island Lodge, one of the seven lodges, said: “The reason for the open day is to try to capitalise on a national TV programme that’s taking a look inside freemasonry.

“As freemasonry all over Britain is opening its doors, so are we to show that we are local freemasons helping local charities.”

Temple Island lodge was founded in 1965 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015 with a visit to the Thames island after which it is named.

