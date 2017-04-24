Eyot owner mystery

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Monday, 24 April 2017
WORK to clear an overgrown island in the River Thames in Henley cannot begin as the town council doesn’t know who owns it.
East Eyot is a narrow strip of land covered in trees near Mill Meadows also known as Bird Island because Canada geese nest there.
The council wants to tidy up the island but needs the permission of the current owner and has not been able to trace them. The Environment Agency has been unable to help.
The council owned the island until 1907 when it sold the plots. At that time it was known as Corporation Island.
