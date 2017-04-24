Mount View parking restrictions proposed

DOUBLE yellow lines could be introduced on a Henley street to prevent patients at the new Townlands Memorial Hospital parking there.

Oxfordshire County Council plans to create the “no waiting at any time” zone in Mount View. A section of road with single yellow lines, which prevent parking or waiting between 8am and 6pm , could also be amended.

The plans would also prevent residents on Mount View from blocking a junction that was built as part of the hospital redevelopment.

Public consultation on the plans will run until May 12.

To respond, visit www.consultations.oxfordshire.gov.uk/consult.ti/MountViewPropsoedParking/consultationHome or write to:

Oxfordshire County Council, County Hall, New Road, Oxford OX1 1ND.

Earlier this month, new parking rules came into effect at the hospital and neighbouring Hart and Bell surgeries and Chilterns Court care home.