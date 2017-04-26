Wednesday, 26 April 2017

Morris dancers celebrate St George's Day at Greys Court

VISITORS tried Morris dancing as part of the St George’s Day celebrations at Greys Court on Sunday.

They watched the Hurst Morris People perform before having a go themselves.

The dancers also performed a Mummers’ Play, an old folk drama, which features the slaying and recovery of St George, in the grounds of the National Trust house.

Many visitors had come to see the carpet of bluebells in the estate’s Spinney Woods. The bluebells are the English variety which are rare in the rest of Europe.

