Chiltern Edge School placed in 'special measures' by education watchdog

CHILTERN Edge School in Sonning Common has been placed in "special measures" by Ofsted and could be closed down.

A report by the education watchdog found that the school has deteriorated since its last full inspection in 2012 when it was judged to be "good" in all areas.

When inspectors visited the Reades Lane secondary last month they found the school "inadequate" in three out of four categories - effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment and outcomes for pupils.

For the personal development, behaviour and welfare category, the school was handed a "requires improvement" rating.

Pauline Conway, acting chair of governors for the school, has written to parents warning that the school faced an uncertain future.

She said: "It is extremely disappointing that despite the best efforts of staff, students and parents, the inspectors have reached this conclusion. The local authority is providing support to the school while the consequences of this judgment are considered.

"However, when a school has been judged as inadequate, the local authority is required to consider the closure of a school as one of the two reorganisation options, the other being opening Chiltern Edge as a sponsored academy.

"The local authority has indicated its intention to begin the consultation process on the possible closure of Chiltern Edge School."

