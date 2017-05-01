Monday, 01 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Disruption warning

DRIVERS in Wargrave could face disruption caused by workmen for Virgin Media laying fibre optic cables in the village.

The company is installing ultrafast broadband as part of its Cable My Street scheme.

Work began in Twyford Road on April 10 and Ridgeway and Highfield Park on Monday and is expected to be completed by May 22.

Temporary traffic lights will be used in Twyford Road, while Ridgeway and Highfield Park will not be closed but may be partially cordoned off.

More News:

I HAVE lived in the Goring electoral division for ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33