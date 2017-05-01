Disruption warning

DRIVERS in Wargrave could face disruption caused by workmen for Virgin Media laying fibre optic cables in the village.

The company is installing ultrafast broadband as part of its Cable My Street scheme.

Work began in Twyford Road on April 10 and Ridgeway and Highfield Park on Monday and is expected to be completed by May 22.

Temporary traffic lights will be used in Twyford Road, while Ridgeway and Highfield Park will not be closed but may be partially cordoned off.