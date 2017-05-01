Man wants new home on stilts

A MAN wants to demolish his home in a flood-prone street in Wargrave and build a new one.

Luke James says the current buildings in Loddon Drive are “not in good health” and the new property would use modern materials and energy efficient walls and windows.

The two-bedroom building would be on stilts as Loddon Drive is at risk of flooding from the River Loddon.

His neighbours have supported the application.

In March last year, Wokingham Borough Council approved an application by Mark Bond to replace his bungalow with a four-bedroom house on stilts.

He had been forced to leave his property in December 2013 when it was left under 2ft of water — the third time it had flooded in eight years.

During the floods, other residents of Loddon Drive were forced to use canoes after the road was completely submerged by floodwater.

A decision will be made by the council next month.

The borough council has refused an application to build an extension at a home in Victoria Road, Wargrave.

Gavin Locke wanted to build the extension to give him more room but the council said it would be “intrusive" and would be out of keeping with the street scene.

Meanwhile, a Crazies Hill pub has withdrawn plans for a garden room following advice from architects.

Adam and Sandra Purdy, landlords of The Horns, wanted a rear extension to provide more seating for people eating at the Brakspear pub.

The couple said the extension would maintain the viability of the business and safeguard the building.

The plans were supported by Wargrave Parish Council.