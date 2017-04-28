Friday, 28 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Morpurgo to speak

Morpurgo to speak

CHILDREN’S author Michael Morpurgo and radio presenter Gemma Cairney are among the latest names to be confirmed for this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

War Horse author Morpurgo, who ran a special schools event at the 2015 festival, will speak about his latest collection, Greatest Magical Stories, at the 11th annual festival in October.

Cairney, who hosts Radio 1’s advice show The Surgery, will discuss her book Open: A Toolkit For How Magic And Messed Up Life Can Be.

They will be joined by Olivier award-winning actress Alison Steadman, Paula Hawkins, whose novel The Girl on the Train was made into a Hollywood film last year, former Labour deputy leader Roy Hattersley, children’s author Holly Smale and novelists Paula Cocozza and Laura Kaye, who will both be making their debuts at the event.

Events director Harriet Reed said: “This is shaping up to be our best line-up yet after a record-breaking 10th festival last year.”

Other speakers include Sir Chris Bonington, Jess Phillips, David Baddiel, Vince Cable, Samantha Shannon and Imran Mahmood.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale in July.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33