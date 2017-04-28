Charity dog walk raises £500

A CHARITY dog walk raised £500 for Henley's Riverside counselling service.

More than 30 dogs and their owners took part in the event, which started and finished at the home of Bridget Fraser, a trustee of the charity, in Hambleden.

The Henley branch of Starbucks provided coffee and Lawlor's the Bakers, also of Henley, provided hot cross buns. Karole Robertson, of Henley dog grooming parlour Naughty Mutt Nice, offered pet pampering sessions while dog food supplier CC Bear was handing out biscuits.

Annie Abbey Quinn, a fund-raiser for Riverside, said: "It was lovely to see so many different breeds and their owners enjoying a beautiful country walk finishing with some pampering and treats. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the morning."

Anyone looking to organise a walk in aid of the charity should visit www.riversidecounsellingservice.co.uk