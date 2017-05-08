Captains' farewell donations

Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
Monday, 08 May 2017
THE outgoing captains of Hennerton Golf Club donated more than £11,000 to three charities on their last day in the roles.
Don Skelton and Nuala Priest raised the money throughout their year and presented a cheque at the club near Crazies Hill on Saturday.
They donated £5,750 to the Alexander Devine children’s hospice and £2,852 each to the St Thomas’ Lupus Trust and the Reading branch of Arthritis Matters.
The previous Friday, the captains had held a dinner for club members with entertainment and an auction which raised more than £1,500.
08 May 2017
