Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Perfumer speaks at charity fund-raising event

Perfumer speaks at charity fund-raising event

PERFUMER Jo Malone was the guest speaker at a fund-raising event staged by the Henley branch of the NSPCC.

The businesswoman spoke to hundreds of guests at the event at Henley Rugby Club at the invitation of branch president Lady Hambleden.

She was interviewed by public speaker Deborah Fielding about her career and also answered questions from guests. The event also included a two-course meal provided by caterers 81 Events and a sale featuring businesses such White Coco clothing and Wendy House accessories. More than £5,000 was raised.

Branch chairwoman Sue Gentilli said: “We enjoyed the most wonderful day, starting with coffee and shopping, moving on to a delicious brunch and ending with Deborah Fielding chatting to the truly inspirational fragrance designer Jo Malone.

“At the end Jo demonstrated her fragrance tapas experience after which the rugby club had never smelt so good!

“I would like to thank everyone involved in making it such a success and helping to raise much-needed funds for the NSPCC.”

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33