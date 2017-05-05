Friday, 05 May 2017

Top marks for college students

STUDENTS at The Henley College are more likely to achieve a First Class degree, according to new figures released by the Sixth Form Colleges Association.

More than 84 per cent finished university with a 2:1 or better with more than a quarter achieve a First in the 2015/16 academic year. This puts the college ahead of the average for all sixth form colleges and both state and independent school sixth forms.

Satwant Deol, principal of The Henley College, said: “We are very proud of our academic achievements and the way students develop through the many enrichment opportunities they have at college. These figures show how the excellent grounding we offer can really help our students to achieve when they get to university.”

The Henley College is holding an open day tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 1pm. For more information, visit www.henleycol.ac.uk

