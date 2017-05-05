First results in county council elections

RESULTS are being declared in the Oxfordshire County Council elections.

Independent Mark Gray has retained his seat in the Benson and Cholsey division this morning (Friday).

He got 1,645 votes, beating Conservative Caroline Newton with 1,077, Labour’s Jim Merritt with 313 and Liberal Democrat Adrian Cull with 277.

Cllr Gray, who lives in Cholsey and is chairman of its parish council, said he was delighted with his win adding: “I knew I worked hard and that’s all you can do – work for your constituency.

“I’ve been really pleased to be involved with things like what we’ve able to do with children’s centres.

“For Benson we have got to get a bypass sorted and I think there’s a lot of work to be done there. It’s not just going to fall into our laps.”

The village is facing the prospect of almost 1,100 new homes with planning applications which have already been approved or are pending, while its draft neighbourhood plan has allocated sites for about 365 properties.

Mrs Newton, from Britwell Salome, was attempting to make a return to the county council after a break of more than three years.

She was first elected to the authority in a by-election in April 2012 but resigned from her Watlington and Chalgrove seat in February 2014 as she was moving to Milan.

She returned to Britain last summer.

Conservative Steve Harrod retained his Watlington and Chalgrove seat with 1,884 votes, beating Lib Dem Sue Cooper who got 1,224 votes, Labour's P'nina Drye with 225 and the Green party's Robert Paynter with 153.

Councillor Harrod told the Henley Standard: "I'm obviously pleased and I'm looking forward to continuing to represent the residents of the division as best I can."

Mrs Cooper added: "I'm disappointed, but it wasn't unexpected. I tried and I put up a very good fight."