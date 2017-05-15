Monday, 15 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Swim warning

BOAT users have been warned to look out for swimmers at this year’s Wargrave sprint triathlon.

More than 100 people are expected to take part in the swimming section of the event on Sunday, June 18. They will use a channel between Ferry Lane in Wargrave and the Shiplake railway bridge from 7.30am to about 8.30am.

The triathlon also includes a cycle race around Burchetts Green and Remenham and a 5km run, starting and ending at Mill Green.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33