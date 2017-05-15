Swim warning

BOAT users have been warned to look out for swimmers at this year’s Wargrave sprint triathlon.

More than 100 people are expected to take part in the swimming section of the event on Sunday, June 18. They will use a channel between Ferry Lane in Wargrave and the Shiplake railway bridge from 7.30am to about 8.30am.

The triathlon also includes a cycle race around Burchetts Green and Remenham and a 5km run, starting and ending at Mill Green.