Monday, 15 May 2017

Memorial clean

THE war memorial in Wargrave is to be cleaned before next month’s village festival.

The memorial in Mill Green was due to be cleaned before the Remembrance Day service but this has now been brought forward at the request of the village’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

