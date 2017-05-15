Memorial clean

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
THE war memorial in Wargrave is to be cleaned before next month’s village festival.
The memorial in Mill Green was due to be cleaned before the Remembrance Day service but this has now been brought forward at the request of the village’s branch of the Royal British Legion.
15 May 2017
More News:
'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Six businesses forced out of garden centre
SIX businesses have been forced to leave the site ... [more]
POLL: Have your say