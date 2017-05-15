'Good' surgery

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
A GROWING litter problem in Goring is not being ... [more]
Monday, 15 May 2017
WARGRAVE Surgery has been rated “good” following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.
The practice in Victoria Road was inspected in February after a previous visit in June last year when it was said to require improvement.
The latest report says improvements have been made so there are clearly defined procedures and staff understand their responsibilities.
15 May 2017
