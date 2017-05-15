Monday, 15 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

'Good' surgery

WARGRAVE Surgery has been rated “good” following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The practice in Victoria Road was inspected in February after a previous visit in June last year when it was said to require improvement.

The latest report says improvements have been made so there are clearly defined procedures and staff understand their responsibilities.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33