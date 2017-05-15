Gender problem

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'
Monday, 15 May 2017
TOWN councillor David Eggleton was proud to be made escort to new Mayor Kellie Hinton but may need his official badge of office amended.
He was presented with it by Gabriele Brookes, wife of outgoing mayor Julian Brookes, at mayor-making on Monday.
But as he was showing the badge to guests after the ceremony, it was pointed out that it reads: “Mayoress”.
15 May 2017
