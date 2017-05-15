Neighbour opposes houses

PLANS for two new houses in the grounds of the former police station in Wargrave have been opposed by parish councillors and neighbours.

Paul Woods wants to build a pair of four-bedroom properties in the garden of the Police House in School Hill as well as adding patio doors to the existing three-bedroom house.

He says the new properties would be of comparable size and density.

But councillors say the plot is not big enough for two houses and the development would cause traffic problems at the junction of School Hill and Braybrooke Road.

Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “They are trying to shoehorn in two houses when it should be one. You will have two or three accesses much nearer to the junction.”

Councillor Michael Ettwell said: “It’s a busy road and cars are parked there regularly.

“When you come round the corner you are straight into a situation of head-on traffic as it is now.”

Neighbour Steven Wallace said: “The proposal is to slot two new houses into a very small plot.

“This will increase the density of housing which is not in keeping with the area.

“The exit of vehicles from the new driveway, so close to the corner of Braybrooke Road and School Hill, presents dangers for pedestrians and other traffic in what is already a congested part of the village.

“I believe that this is part of the ‘safe route’ for children going to the junior school.”

Wokingham borough councillor John Halsall said that applications to build on the gardens of existing properties contravened the council’s design guide.

A decision will be made by the council later this month.