Fairytale performances by young dancers in charity show

MORE than 150 dancers took part in a show by the Madelaine Kelly School of Dancing in Wargrave.

The school, based at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street, held its biennial show Dance Dance Dance 2017 over the May Day bank holiday weekend at Luckley House School in Wokingham.

The dancers executed more than 30 routines in four performances. The styles included tap, ballet and modern as well as pieces from GCSE dance students and a version of the fairytale Thumbelina.

Dozens of volunteers helped with wardrobe, hair and make-up, front of house and even making cakes for the audience.

Organiser Sophie Morris said: “What a wonderful bank holiday weekend was had by all. The venue was a triumph. The theatre had a welcoming feel and it was wonderful to see scarcely a spare seat over the entire weekend. It really was a community affair and this shared purpose was apparent among everyone who was involved. This sense of community and collaboration is fostered at the school.

“This is the third show that I have been lucky enough to be involved in and I love the way that you can follow the dancers’ progress and see how much they have grown as dancers and performers. The following day, I asked my daughter, who is nine, for her feedback on the show and she said, ‘The older dancers are a great inspiration for the younger ones. The show makes Madelaine Kelly unique. It makes us want to do way more dancing. I just wish we could all watch the whole show!’.”

Proceeds from the performances were donated to Alexander Devine children’s hospice and Twyford charity Daisy’s Dream.