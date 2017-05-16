Tuesday, 16 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Interim head appointed for Chiltern Edge

Interim head appointed for Chiltern Edge

AN INTERIM headteacher has been appointed for Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common.

Moira Green will take over the running of the school from June 5, it was announced in a letter sent out to parents yesterday.

The school was placed in special measures last month after an inadequate Ofsted report, meaning it will now either become an academy or be closed.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, is consulting on potential closure while the Regional Schools Commissioner is trying to find an academy sponsor. 

Current headteacher Daniel Sadler, who had been in post at the school in Reades Lane since 2009, is on sick leave.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33