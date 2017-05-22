Monday, 22 May 2017

Appeal for triathletes

COMPETITORS are still needed to take part in this year’s Wargrave triathlon.

The event, which is part of the village festival, will be held on Sunday, June 18.

It comprises a 750m swim in the River Thames followed by a 20km bike ride around Burchetts Green, 
Remenham Hill and Kentons Lane and a 5km run finishing at Mill Green.

Spectators can watch the event at Mill Green, the swim end point in Ferry Lane, the cycle exit in Station Road and the car park of the George and Dragon pub.

Entry costs £40 or £55 for a team. For more information or to enter, email Jo Hall at jomaundrell@hotmail.com or visit www.thewargrave
triathlon.org

Swimmers will also take to the water for the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta on August 4 and 5.

The swim will be held from 6.30am on the second day ahead of the boat races, with entrants taking on courses of 200m, 1km or 2km.

The cost is £25 for the 1km or 2km courses and £10 for the 200m. All swimmers should have a wetsuit.

For more information visit www.wsregatta.co.uk

