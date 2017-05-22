Could you be a Firefighter in Wargrave?

Wargrave fire station is still appealing for locals to join as retained firefighters.

The station in Victoria Road was spared from closure following a consultation by the Royal Berkshire Fire Authority last month but told it must improve in the next year by increasing the availability of its crew to 60 per cent.

The station has seven staff and availability of crews has been as low as 2.4 per cent but last year rose to about six per cent.

Anyone interested in joining the station can visit the station, call on 0118 940 3389 or 07585 991601 or email stn9c@rbfrs.co.uk

A taster day will also be held at Maidenhead fire station on Saturday, June 10 from 10am to 4pm . To book a place call 0118 938 4632.

