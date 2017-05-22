Blue Peter star at fair

CHILDREN’S TV star Barney Harwood will be a guest at the summer fair at Crazies Hill Primary School on Sunday from noon.

The Blue Peter presenter has accepted an invitation from the school’s parents’ association, which organises the event.

Other attractions will include games, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, barbecue, licensed bar, raffle and tombola.

A non-school uniform day was held at the school on Friday to raise money for prizes for the bottle tombola.

On Thursday, pupils will be taking part in a sponsored obstacle dash on the school field to raise money towards a new outdoor garden studio to use for small group tuition and music lessons.