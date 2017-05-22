Orchestral concert

A CHAMBER orchestra will stage a concert at next month’s Wargrave Village Festival.

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields, which was formed in 1958 by Sir Neville Marriner, will perform at St Mary’s Church in Station Road on Monday, June 12 from 6.30pm.

Music will include Mozart’s Overture from The Marriage of Figaro and Symphony No 40, Elgar’s Serenade for Strings and Haydn’s “Surprise” Symphony.

The orchestra, which comprises 35 musicians, has performed around the world and also created the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning 1985 film Amadeus.

Tickets cost between £20 and £35, or half price for under-16s, while £100 VIP tickets include dinner at the Bull Hotel in High Street.

To buy tickets, email

tickets@pursuitnha.com