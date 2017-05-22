Monday, 22 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Millie's mum crocked

MILLIE ROBERTS was one of the hundreds of children who took part in the Hairy Legs Challenge in Goring on Sunday.

Rather than joining Millie, her mother Sarah had to cheer on the 10-year-old from the sidelines as she is on crutches and wearing a protective boot after breaking her foot while cleaning stables.

Readers will recall that Miss Roberts, from Henley, founded the Millie’s Dream appeal in 2013, named after her daughter who has a heart and lung condition.

The appeal has since installed more than 50 defibrillators at schools, clubs and other organisations in and around Henley. Another great result for Millie.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33