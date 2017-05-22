Millie's mum crocked

MILLIE ROBERTS was one of the hundreds of children who took part in the Hairy Legs Challenge in Goring on Sunday.

Rather than joining Millie, her mother Sarah had to cheer on the 10-year-old from the sidelines as she is on crutches and wearing a protective boot after breaking her foot while cleaning stables.

Readers will recall that Miss Roberts, from Henley, founded the Millie’s Dream appeal in 2013, named after her daughter who has a heart and lung condition.

The appeal has since installed more than 50 defibrillators at schools, clubs and other organisations in and around Henley. Another great result for Millie.