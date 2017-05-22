Turning back the pages

NEW Henley Mayor Janine Voss says residents should put Henley first and be proud of their town. Speaking at the mayor-making ceremony, she called for greater optimism in the town. She said: “Our motto must be ‘Shop in Henley first’. The onus is on us all.” Mrs Voss pointed to the recent opening of several new shops as cause for hope.

Elderly residents of the Chilterns End care home are to be moved to a temporary home out of the town. A spokesman for Oxfordshire social services said that building work starting at the end of the year meant that temporary accommodation would have to be found for at least 50 of the residents. But Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett said: “It is totally wrong to shift these old people away from Henley.”