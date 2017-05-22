Monday, 22 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages

NEW Henley Mayor Janine Voss says residents should put Henley first and be proud of their town. Speaking at the mayor-making ceremony, she called for greater optimism in the town. She said: “Our motto must be ‘Shop in Henley first’. The onus is on us all.” Mrs Voss pointed to the recent opening of several new shops as cause for hope.

Elderly residents of the Chilterns End care home are to be moved to a temporary home out of the town. A spokesman for Oxfordshire social services said that building work starting at the end of the year meant that temporary accommodation would have to be found for at least 50 of the residents. But Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett said: “It is totally wrong to shift these old people away from Henley.”

A public inquiry was held into Castlebell’s application to build offices behind listed buildings in Bell Street and New Street, Henley. South Oxfordshire District Council objects to the scheme because of its impact on the conservation area, the size and design of the building and its close proximity to a listed wall. The council also believes the development, which has parking for 16 cars beneath, would be unneighbourly to residents living in listed terraced cottages behind the Horse and Groom in New Street.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33