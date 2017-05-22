Turning back the pages

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
NEW Henley Mayor Janine Voss says residents should put Henley first and be proud of their town. Speaking at the mayor-making ceremony, she called for greater optimism in the town. She said: “Our motto must be ‘Shop in Henley first’. The onus is on us all.” Mrs Voss pointed to the recent opening of several new shops as
Elderly residents of the Chilterns End care home are to be moved to a temporary home out of the town. A spokesman for Oxfordshire social services said that building work starting at the end of the year meant that temporary accommodation would have to be found for at least 50 of the residents. But Deputy Mayor Ken Arlett said: “It is totally wrong to shift these old people away from Henley.”
A public inquiry was held into Castlebell’s application to build offices behind listed buildings in Bell Street and New Street, Henley. South Oxfordshire District Council objects to the scheme because of its impact on the conservation area, the size and design of the building and its close proximity to a listed wall. The council also believes the development, which has
22 May 2017
More News:
Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say