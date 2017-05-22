Monday, 22 May 2017

Office to flats

SEVEN new flats are set to be built at Innovex House in Reading Road, Henley.

Marston Property wants to extend the top of the former office block to create five two-bedroom flats and a pair with one bedroom each.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the application is approved and a decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council next month.

