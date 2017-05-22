'Mansion' plan turned down

PLANS to build a “mansion” in Cromwell Road, Henley, have been opposed by town councillors.

Samuel Myers wants to replace a three-bedroom house with a five-bedroom property with parking space for two cars.

But members of the town council’s planning committee said it was too big compared with neighbouring houses. Councillor Julian Brookes said: “It looks like a mansion between two regular homes. Compared to the houses either side it’s quite dominating.”

A decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, next month.