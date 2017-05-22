Monday, 22 May 2017

The Merchant of Venice comes to Wargrave

A THEATRE group in Wargrave will perform William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice at next month’s village festival, writes Jamie Presland.

Wargrave Theatre Workshop has staged an open-air performance of a Shakespeare play for every edition of the biennial festival since 1987, when it put on A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This year’s show will be director Joe Haynes’s tenth Shakespeare production and the cast includes John Turner as Antonio,  Graham Wheal as Bassanio and Emmajane Hughes as Portia. Mr Haynes will also play Shylock.

A spokesman for Wargrave Theatre Workshop said: “We have mined a rich seam of Wargrave theatrical talent to entertain and delight in the festival production of The Merchant of Venice.

“This thought-provoking comedy was first performed 420 years ago and remains as relevant and entertaining today. The play will be performed in Elizabethan costumes on our beautiful Mill Green. To ensure your comfort, we will be providing comfortable, covered seating.

“The actors are busy rehearsing and learning their lines and look forward to hearing your laughter and applause.”

The play runs from Wednesday, June 7, to Saturday, June 10. The bar opens at 7.15pm with all performances at 8pm.

Mill Green is located off Station Road, Wargrave.

For more information or to book, call TicketSource on 0333 666 3366 or visit www.wargravetheatre.co.uk

