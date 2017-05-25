Regatta security to be reviewed after Manchester attack

SECURITY at Henley Royal Regatta will be reviewed in light of the terrorist attack in Manchester on Monday.

Twenty-two people were killed and 59 people injured in the suicide bomb attack at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening.

Daniel Grist, secretary for the regatta, said: “The Manchester attack was horrific and our thoughts and condolences are with all of those who have been affected.

“The regatta’s security plans are regularly reviewed bearing in mind the current threat level but even more so now after the Manchester attack. Safety is our number one priority for all our athletes, officials, staff and spectators.

“Our plans are under constant review and we are working with Thames Valley Police and other relevant specialists to ensure the highlight of the rowing calendar is as safe as possible.”

On Tuesday Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the national terrorist threat has been raised to critical, meaning an attack could be imminent.

This includes tightened security around high-profile sporting events such as the regatta.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to come to Henley between June 28 and July 2 for the event.

Thames Valley Police have said there is no intelligence to suggest a threat to the area.

Additional armed and unarmed officers have been deployed to key locations, particularly crowded places.

The police said they would work with event organisers to see where more officers may be needed.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: “I would like to reassure you that the move to critical is something that we prepare for.

“We will continually review our deployments and take all possible steps to keep people safe within Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

“At this time we need everyone to remain alert but not alarmed. We need your help to help us protect our communities and disrupt those who seek to harm us. I would urge you to contact the police straight away if you believe that someone is acting suspiciously.

“Our officers and staff will continue to provide a visible presence in our communities and we have the specialist resources in place to respond in an emergency.”

ENDS