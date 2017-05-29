Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Storage dilemma

A PRIMARY school wants to build a storage shed on a nearby field.

Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill would use the shed to store play equipment at Mumbery Field.

However, it needs the permission of the owner of a covenant on the land, which says no structures should be erected on it, and has asked for help from Wargrave Parish Council.

At a council meeting last week, parish clerk Stephen Hedges said previous similar requests had been refused but he was checking if there was an anomaly.

Chairman Richard Bush suggested using a trailer for storage as it would not be classified as a permanent structure.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33