Storage dilemma

Monday, 29 May 2017
A PRIMARY school wants to build a storage shed on a nearby field.
Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill would use the shed to store play equipment at Mumbery Field.
However, it needs the permission of the owner of a covenant on the land, which says no structures should be erected on it, and has asked for help from Wargrave Parish Council.
At a council meeting last week, parish clerk Stephen Hedges said previous similar requests had been refused but he was checking if there was an anomaly.
Chairman Richard Bush suggested using a trailer for storage as it would not be classified as a permanent structure.
