Storage dilemma

A PRIMARY school wants to build a storage shed on a nearby field.

Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill would use the shed to store play equipment at Mumbery Field.

However, it needs the permission of the owner of a covenant on the land, which says no structures should be erected on it, and has asked for help from Wargrave Parish Council.

At a council meeting last week, parish clerk Stephen Hedges said previous similar requests had been refused but he was checking if there was an anomaly.

Chairman Richard Bush suggested using a trailer for storage as it would not be classified as a permanent structure.