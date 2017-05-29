Monday, 29 May 2017

Retirement bouquet

WARGRAVE Parish Council is to present flowers to the outgoing rural housing enabler for Berkshire.

Arlene Kersley, who works with councils to identify and provide affordable housing, espeically for the elderly, is retiring.

Council chairman Richard Bush said: “The very least we can do is send a letter thanking her for all the work she has done. She has been fantastic.”

Councillor Marion Pope suggested a bouquet and Cllr Bush said: “I think the chairman’s budget can stretch to that.”

