Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chairman re-elected

THE chairman of Wargrave Parish Council has been re-elected.

Richard Bush was voted back in by his fellow councillors at a meeting last week.

Andrew Luckwell will continue as his deputy and will also chair the planning and highways and the policy and general purposes committees.

The other committee chairmen are Philip Davies (buildings), Andrew Cardy (environment) and Marion Pope (recreation and open spaces).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33