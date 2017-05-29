Conversion approved

Plenty to consume with return of food and drink festival
A DEVELOPER has been given permission to renovate a Grade II listed barn in Remenham.
John Bateman, of Spinks Property, is to refurbish Bricks Barn on the Park Place estate.
The barn was used as a dairy and chicken shed in the Fifties but permission was granted last year to turn it into a home.
Mr Bateman submitted a new application in order to change the layout and reduce the number of bedrooms from three to two.
The plans were approved by Wokingham Borough Council.
