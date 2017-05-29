Conversion approved

Monday, 29 May 2017

A DEVELOPER has been given permission to renovate a Grade II listed barn in Remenham.

John Bateman, of Spinks Property, is to refurbish Bricks Barn on the Park Place estate.

The barn was used as a dairy and chicken shed in the Fifties but permission was granted last year to turn it into a home.

Mr Bateman submitted a new application in order to change the layout and reduce the number of bedrooms from three to two.

The plans were approved by Wokingham Borough Council.

