Open gardens

Monday, 29 May 2017
TEN gardens in Hambleden will be open to the public on Saturday, June 10 from 1pm to 5pm in aid of village hall maintenance.
Tea will be served at Burrow Farm and the hall, where there will be a market. Tickets are on sale at the hall, shop and sports and social club.
