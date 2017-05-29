Parking bays may be axed

TOWN councillors say they will not support plans for an electricity sub-station in a Henley car park unless the parking spaces that will be lost during the work are replaced elsewhere.

Three bays at King’s Road car park would be lost under the plans, which are part of the forthcoming redevelopment of Market Place Mews by Catalyst Capital.

The asset management company has planning permission to create 14 flats and 16,000 sq ft of retail space but the project has been hit by delays.

The sub-station would be located in the north-west corner of the car park, which is owned by South Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the developer had told him the district council could add three spaces elsewhere in the car park.

He told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee: “We don’t lose any spaces as long as the district council will reprovide them in the main car park.”

Catalyst Capital’s agents, planning consultants Turley, say the sub-station has been “sensitively designed” to ensure that it would be in keeping with the surrounding buildings and would not be near the historic King’s Arms Barn.

It would “future-proof” the electricity demands of the businesses in the new-look mews.

Turley says a potential tenant has already pointed out that an existing sub-station in Bell Street may not have enough capacity to accommodate its business operation and Scottish and Southern Electric will not refurbish it due to the “complex and disruptive” nature of the work.

The commitee agreed to recommend the plans are refused pending confirmation from the district council that the parking bays will be replaced.