face-painting, mini-golf and a children’s entertainer were among the attractions at a May fair celebration at Caversham Preparatory School. Hundreds of children attended the event at the school in Peppard Road. There were stalls from local businesses, food and drink, including a barbecue, and arts and crafts. Pupils performed in a marquee and parents crowded round to watch. The fair was raising money for new playground equipment for the school and Hearing Dogs for the Deaf. Headteacher Jacqueline Lawson said: “The emphasis at this year’s fair was music and dance. We welcomed a record number of visitors to the school who were entertained with live music, dance demonstrations and a professional storyteller who kept the children enthralled. There was a fabulous barbecue and an international tasting table, not to mention some magnificent tea and cakes enjoyed by all. Everyone went home having enjoyed a great afternoon with us and all looking forward to next year’s fair.” Above, children singing and, left, parent Glen Bureau and deputy headteacher Chris Neal at the barbecue

