a first aid training session for residents of the Gainsborough estate in Henley was held at the scout hut off Greys Road. t was run by Rachel Moffatt, of Ladybird First Aid, who demonstrated lifesaving procedures including CPR, treatment for choking and how to deal with minor injuries. Those who attended practised on dummies. The event was organised by resident Paula Isaac after a child was injured while playing at the Makins recreation ground. Mrs Isaac said: “My daughter’s friend had a nasty accident at the play park. Luckily, I was home and she called me to come and help because I’m first aid trained but she required an ambulance. A lot of adults left the park and didn’t try to help so we mentioned it on our residents’ forum and Rachel offered to do a session. It’s a busy play park and there will be accidents from time to time. We are now working on compiling a list of first aiders on the estate so that if there is an accident people know where to go. The session went really well. I want to say a big thank-you to Rachel, who volunteered her time.” Pictured are town councillor Dave Eggleton, Rachel Moffatt, of Ladybird First Aid, J Manning, 14, Paula Isaac, Ceri-Ann Isaac, Lauren Perks, both 13, and Callum Perks, 10