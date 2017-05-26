Tiny gallery is big deal for owner

A NEW arts and crafts gallery opens in Henley today.

The Tiny Gallery is inside the former Slab tile showroom in Hart Street and will sell original paintings by local artists as well as prints, etchings, lino cuts, jewellery and ceramics plus greetings cards and gifts.

It is run by Emma Piercey-Fisher, 27, of Bolney Road, Shiplake, who is an amateur artist and studied for an art history degree at the University of Warwick.

She grew up in Binfield Heath with her parents Kate and Nigel, who have helped her to convert the shop unit, and attended Shiplake Primary School and Gillotts School in Henley.

She worked as a teaching assistant at Trinity Primary School for 18 months before leaving in December 2015 to lay the foundations for her business. Her husband Josh works for Henley watchmaker Bremont.

Mrs Piercey-Fisher attended numerous craft fairs to build links with artists who could supply the gallery.

She said: “I’ve always been an art lover so it has been loads of fun getting this off the ground.

“I know lots of local artists already and they’ve been able to introduce me to others so it has grown organically.

“I’ve had a lot of help from my parents and my husband, who has been effectively working two jobs, and I’m feeling very excited. I hope everyone in Henley loves it as much as I do.

“I’m hoping to meet more and more artists so I can build up my collection and develop good relationships with the other galleries in Henley.

“It’s a great town for art and we can achieve a lot if we work together.”