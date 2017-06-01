Allotment holders sell homegrown veg plants for charity

FLOWERS and plants were on sale in Henley on Saturday.

The Henley Allotments Association and Chelsea Fringe Henley set up stalls in Market Place.

Members of the association were selling homegrown plants including lettuces, tomatoes and herbs as well as giant sticks of giant rhubarb.

The raised £612, some of which will be donated to the Greenshoots charity in Peppard, which provides rehabilitation and training for adults with recurring mental ill health or a learning disability.

Association chairman Dave McEwen said: “We were really pleased because of the rotten weather. Footfall was slow but steady.

Representatives from Chelsea Fringe Henley, a two-week alternative gardening festival, were selling imported and locally grown flowers.

The festival’s forthcoming events include Dunsden Community Orchard being open to the public from 2pm to 5.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).

It features historic varieties of apple, pears and plums as well as more modern hybrids with local connections.

Entrance is free and teas will be available in the village hall.

The final event will be a floral flotilla on the River Thames at Mill Meadows in Henley from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday. Boat owners will decorate their craft with a horticultural theme and parade up and down the river. Spectators can enjoy a picnic on the banks and musicians will perform on the bandstand.

Members of the Thames Valley Orchid Society will be showing plants and answering orchid-related questions.