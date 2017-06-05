Chicken shed home

NEW plans have been submitted to convert an old chicken shed in Wargrave into a house.

Sophie Killoran, whose family owns Oldfield Poultry Farm, off Henley Road, wants to create a home with four bedrooms, a large kitchen, dining room and lounge.

Similar plans were turned down by Wokingham Borough Council earlier this year, while a previous application was withdrawn last year after the council said the site could be contaminated from its previous use.

Ms Killoran says she has had a site inspection carried out, which found no substances likely to cause harm to people.

A decision will be made later this month.

Meanwhile, a man has applied for permission to build a house next to his current home in Backsidedeans, Wargrave.

Peter Vercoe, who bought the land in 1994, says consent was granted for five homes in 1984 but only four were completed.

He wants to create a three-bedroom home on a larger plot than was agreed then.

Mr Vercoe says the house would complement the exiting homes and improve the appearance of the conservation area.