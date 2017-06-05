Monday, 05 June 2017

Caravan park bid

A MAN want to create a caravan park in Charvil.

Mick Bicknell says land off Park Lane has been used for mobile homes since he first moved there 17 years ago.

In 2008, Wokingham Borough Council said five mobile homes on the site breached planning rules.

Mr Bicknell has now applied for a certificate of lawful development for the land, saying it has been used as a caravan site for at least 10 years.

Several residents of the site are supporting his application.

A decision will be made next month.

