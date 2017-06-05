Monday, 05 June 2017

May and madmen

VOTERS in Wargrave and Charvil will be given the option to vote for an intergalactic space lord as their MP when they go to the polls on Thursday.

Lord Buckethead, who wears an all-black outfit with a cape and bucket over his head, is rivalling Conservative incumbent and Prime Minister Theresa May in the Maidenhead constituency.

The independent candidate describes himself on Twitter as enjoying “planet-conquering, dominating inferior species and Lovejoy”.

Some of his pledges include the return of teletext service Ceefax and the nationalisation of singer Adele.

He is one of 13 candidates contesting the seat, among them a representative of the Monster Raving Loony Party.

