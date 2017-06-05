Neighbours planning new builds

TWO neighbours in Sonning want to demolish their homes and build new ones in their place.

Timothy Murphy has applied for planning permission to knock down his house in Thames Street and build a six-bedroom house.

Adrian Pead wants to demolish his neighbouring bungalow and build a five-bedroom house.

Mr Murphy said his property, which was built in the Eighties, was “tired”.

He added: “Due to the poorly designed layout, the existing building fails to take advantage of the site’s setting, with many rooms having a poor aspect or orientation.”

The new house would feature wings with service accommodation, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, swimming pool and home gym and a basement with a games room and home cinema.

The garage would also include a second floor with a guest room and office.

Mr Pead, whose home was built in the Seventies when the previous property burned down, said it made “little or no contribution” to the conservation area and he wanted to build an “exceptional” house for present and future generations.

Wokingham Borough Council will make a decision on both applications this month.